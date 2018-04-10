Stearns History Museum Gets New Executive Director

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns History Museum has a new Executive Director.

The Board of Directors has chosen Carie Essig as its next Executive Director. She will officially take over in her new position May 7th.

Essig has a vast background in being a professional historian and helping develop museum programs for the YMCA of the Rockies in Colorado. She has also had positions with the Ramsey County Historical Society and Minnesota Historical Society.

Currently, Essig is the treasurer of the Steering Committee for the Minnesota Association of Museums.

Essig is from Minnesota. She has her bachelor's degree from the Unversity of Minnesota. She furthered her education and got her master's degree from Northern Illinois University. Essig says she values the importance of knowing where you came from.

“I’m a historian by profession and in my heart. Knowing our past helps us see a path to our future, whether it’s a family understanding their genealogical roots or connecting people who seem socially, economically, or culturally different in a new community. I’m

excited for the opportunity to lead the Stearns History Museum and our community in creating a space where we learn to explore our past and learn from each other.”

Essig will take over for Chief Operating Officer Ann Meline. Meline has been filling in since former Stearns History Museum Executive Director Jim Davis retired last summer.

You can meet Essig at the Stearns History Museum's upcoming History Maker Gala, Thursday, April 19, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. in the Gorecki Center on the College of St. Benedict campus. For ticket information follow the link below.