Stearns Hisory Museum A Resource For Local Genealogists [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns county residents looking for traces of their ancestors might have luck at the Stearns History Museum.

John Decker is the head of the research department. He says they have information on 10,000 to 15,000 family names.

Decker says the museum requests that you become a member, or pay the daily fee into the museum, to have access to the record.

The Stearns History Museum is celebrating it's 75th anniversary this year.

