Stearns County Applies for Facility Dog [PODCAST]

The Stearns County Attorney's office has applied for funding for a facility dog to help calm victims when meeting with them at the county office. The dogs are Golden Retrievers and could be used if victims chose to. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today to talk about the latest at the Attorneys office. Kendall says the dogs turn 2-years old in April and could be available then.

Janelle and I also talked about when cases stay open, why they do and who closes them. Kendall is also working quite a bit with new Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka. She discussed the differences between Soyka and out-going Sheriff Don Gudmonson. Listen to a podcast of the conversation below.

Janelle Kendall joins me monthly for an update on what's happening in her office.