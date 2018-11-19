St. Paul Man Hurt in Crash Near St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN -- A St. Paul man was hurt in a crash in Stearns County over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of County Road 2 and Tallow Road, south of St. Stephen.

A witness says a 2010 blue Honda Civic Hybrid was heading south on County Road 2, when the driver veered off the road into a guardrail, before coming to a stop on Tallow Road.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Karl Larson , of St. Paul. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries.

Sheriff Don Gudmundson says Larson's airbags did not deploy and it's unknown if he was wearing his seatbelt.

Gudmundson says it's believed Larson was under the influence of drugs. The crash remains under investigation.