St. Joseph’s Mill Stream Shops and Lofts Going Strong

ST. JOSEPH -- With the news of Bad Habit Brewing in talks to possibly buy the old St. Joseph City Hall, the Mill Stream Shops and Lofts are on our minds again.

Home to not only living spaces but Bello Cucina, Bad Habit and a few other tenants, the shops and lofts represent a lot of business traffic in downtown St. Joseph.

Colleen Hollinger is with Collegeville Brokerage, who owns the Mill Stream building. She says they're full up from top to bottom and grateful they managed to survive the economic issues from 2008 - 2012.

"In town, we survived the real estate and market crash of 2008 to 2012 or so. We feel very fortunate to be full."

She says the lofts above the shops are popular. And they're filled quickly when a tenant decides to move on.

"The minute we know a loft is becoming available, we immediately have several parties that want to rent one."

Hollinger adds they're excited about their 24 North project as well, and they've got four of those apartments leased already. They're still looking for a tenant for a planned, 3,900 square foot commercial space.