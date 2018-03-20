St. Joseph Wants Public Input For New Park

ST. JOSEPH -- If you live in St. Joseph, you'll have a chance to get a say in what the city does with over 90 acres of parkland along the Sauk River.

The 90-acre "East Park" is undeveloped now, and while part of it would remain untouched, the city recently hired lobbyist Chris DeLaForest to help them get $300,000 to develop part of it into either a camping or a community area.