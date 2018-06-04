St. Joseph Passes Paper Delivery Ordinance

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph is now taking a step it hopes will curb the delivery of unwanted papers and ads.

During the council meeting Monday night, the city adopted a new ordinance aimed at making sure "Commerical Handbills", like the Shopping News, Newspapers and others are delivered directly to those who want them. Instead of being tossed into random driveways and porches.

The ordinance was first introduced by Councilman Dale Wick.