St. Joseph Hoping to Move in to Former Colts Academy Soon

ST. JOSEPH -- Colts Academy should soon have its new tenant as St. Joseph is getting just a few more things in order before they move in.

The city has been able to move in since the former tenant, District 742 moved out after opening the Quarryview Education Center.

City Administrator Judy Weyrens says there's a few, small repairs the city and the district are discussing before the city moves in.

"We have some concern with some exit lights that aren't working, some issues with the boiler, some small wall issues, just some general things we think should be repaired before we move in."

Weyrens says once that's done, it's on to figuring out who is going to move in and getting the building wired for new tech.

"We're looking at, do we move the food shelf over there, or the historical society over there? But the building doesn't have a security system anymore, or internet and phone. So we have some technology that we need to put in before anyone can use it."

The city council approved the installation of new phone and security systems at Monday night's meeting.

Weyrens says they hope to have the building back open to the public by October.

The building had been the original Kennedy Elementary until District 742 built the new one in 2008.