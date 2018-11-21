St. Joseph Businesses Holding 2018 Shop Small Crawl

ST. JOSEPH-- You can celebrate Small business Saturday this weekend in St. Joseph. Bruno Press is presenting the 2018 Shop Small Crawl in collaboration with three other local sponsors.

Small Business Saturday, the follow-up to Black Friday, is an opportunity to support small companies, entrepreneurs, and artists. Mary Bruno , the owner of Bruno Press, says shopping local matters.

Like I get the whole Black Friday thing. I mean I'm not really one that takes part in it, but I understand it. You know, deals are deals, but I feel like there's something that feels a lot better about just really supporting small businesses of all kinds.

The crawl runs Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Bruno Press, Bad Habit Brewing company, the Local Blend, Minnesota Street Market (St. Joseph Co-op) and Milk and Honey Ciders are all stops along the route. Bruno says it's easy to hit all of the stops

Start at any of the five venues and you get a postcard - basically, it has a map on it. Our whole deal is we want people to park their cars and be done with driving for the day. We have a shuttle, we have a Trobec's shuttle that's gonna be circling all five events all day long. Your postcard becomes a punch card, so if you go into every venue, you're entered into one of four raffle drawings.

The event features something for everyone. each location will feature food, drinks, art, music. Transportation between locations will be provided.