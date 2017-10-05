St. Cloud’s Downtown Art Crawl Leadership Changing Hands

ST. CLOUD -- After 12 years running the popular Downtown Art Crawl, the two founders are stepping down.

Jules Mische and Ellen Nelson, the original organizers of the art crawl are giving the reins to new leaders.

Nelson says the reason for them stepping down is simple, it's time to get new leadership in to take over the art crawl and take it to new heights.

"We're tired, so we've found new people to take it over and take it to a new level and bring new energy and new enthusiasm to it."

Mische says they're hoping for big things from the new leadership team, considering the event's humble beginnings.

"We were hoping for maybe 100 people to come to our event. We had maybe four venues. We are now at 40 plus venues and have numbers up to 800. What we're looking for is that continuing, and expanding and we're excited for that."

The new leadership team is new Jules Bistro Owner Donella Westphal, and long-time members of the art crawl committee Terri and Alana Emmrich. The Emmrich's also own Spice of Life Tea Shop.