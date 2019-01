Today on WJON's Voices for Veterans segment I talked with Barry Venable, Public Affairs Officer, Mary Jo Pine, Suicide Prevention Coordinator and Madge Scherer, Music Therapist from the St. Cloud V.A. Mary Jo talked about what the St. Cloud V.A. is offering veterans if they feel they have problems. Listen to the conversation below.

Voices for Veterans airs the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.