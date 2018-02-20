St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Holding Unique Show Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will be holding a unique show this weekend, showcasing the music of the theatre, and featuring some big names in composer history.

Artistic Director and Principal Director for the Orchestra Brian Dowdy says the concert features an ending that was once a spectacle for orchestral audiences. The piece is by Beethoven, and called the "Choral Fantasy".

"At its premiere, it was quite the theatrical event. It closed an incredibly long concert that had two symphonies a piano concerto, a couple of movements from a mass. Beethoven wanted to bring all of these together for a grand finale. Well, turns out this first performance was kind of a mess."

Other pieces featured will be Overture to Nabucco by Giuseppe Verdi, Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and Overture to Egmont Ludwig van Beethoven.

The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra is now in its 42nd season of performing, they average about 65 musicians per concert.