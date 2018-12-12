St. Cloud Native Joins First Women’s Football Hall of Fame Class

ST. CLOUD -- In what's primarily known as a man's sport, a St. Cloud woman has been recognized for her performance on the football field.

Michele Braun , along with 36 other women football players around the country, were recently named as the inaugural class of the Women's Football Hall of Fame in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Braun played twenty years as a center for the "Minnesota Vixen", the longest continually operating women's tackle football team in the nation. She says it was a true honor to be part of history.

To be apart of the inaugural class is such a fantastic honor. I'm so humbled by it. It's something USA Football and Women's Football wants to start doing for the future because there is an influx of women's football teams throughout the nation.

Braun entered the Woman's Football Hall of Fame with another teammate, Cynthia "Red" Bryant . She says it's amazing to be recognized as one of the trailblazers for young female athletes.

It's exciting to see all these people who are trying to have girls and young women to play a sport they haven't had an opportunity to play.

Braun says while she recently retired from playing the sport she loves, she will continue her work with the Vixen as part of the coaching staff for the upcoming season.

For her day job, Braun is a personal trainer at Sta-Fit in Sartell and St. Cloud.