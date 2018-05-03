St. Cloud Metro-Area Hosts Over 3K Graduating Students

ST. CLOUD -- Over 3,300 students will be graduating this month in the St. Cloud metro area.

At St. Cloud State University 1,127 undergraduate, 370 graduate and six doctoral students will be graduating. Commencement ceremonies will be Friday, May 4 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The SCSU class of spring 2018 represents 40 nations. Giving the 10:30 a.m. ceremony's student address will be Mary Kate Dougherty. The 3:00 p.m. ceremony's student address will be given by Sruthi Shankar.

For St. Cloud Technical and Community College, 957 students will be graduating this spring. SCTCC will hold their commencement ceremony, Friday, May 11th at 2:00 p.m. at River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Moving out of St. Cloud, the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University will be holding their commencement ceremonies later this month. St. Ben's will be Saturday, May 12th at 2:00 p.m. in the Clemens Field House. While St. John's will be Sunday, May 13th at 2:00 p.m. in the St. John's Abbey and University Church.

For St. Ben's, 505 women will be graduating, the 2018 class is the third largest class is the college's history. Maranna Gunnerson of Annandale was selected by the senior class to give the student commencement speech. Gunnerson will be graduating with a biology degree.

At St. John's, 364 undergraduate men and 15 School of Theology and Seminary graduates will take the stage and formally receive their degrees. Steven Bezdichek Pfahning will be giving the student address. Pfahning is graduating with a physics degree and was also selected by the senior class. He is from Northfield.