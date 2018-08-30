St. Cloud Man Sent to Prison for Attempted Murder

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a shooting incident that seriously hurt another man.

Thirty-year-old Robert Dawson was previously convicted on six felony charges, including 1st-degree attempted murder.

St. Cloud Police were sent to an apartment complex in November for a gunshot complaint from inside. They met with a 50-year-old man from St. Cloud that had a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The investigation found that Dawson -- who had been dating the man's niece -- had come to the victim’s apartment with three other men and had fired several rounds one of which struck the victim. Dawson and the men had gone to the victim's apartment in retaliation for an earlier dispute. The investigation found that before the shooting, Dawson was "bragging" on Snapchat about assaulting the victim.

A little over a week after the shooting, Dawson was arrested in Chicago and extradited back to St. Cloud.

Besides two counts of attempted murder, Dawson was also convicted on two counts of burglary with a dangerous weapon, and one count each of being a felon in possession of a gun and assault with a deadly weapon.