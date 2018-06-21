St. Cloud Man Convicted on 6 Charges, Including Attempted Murder

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been convicted on six felony charges, including 1st Degree Attempted Murder. Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Dawson of St. Cloud was convicted by a Stearns County Judge for a shooting incident that seriously hurt another man.

Officers were sent to an apartment complex in November for a gunshot complaint from inside. They met with a 50-year-old man from St. Cloud that had a gunshot wound to his lower back. The investigation found that Dawson -- who had been dating the man's niece -- had come to the victim’s apartment with three other men and had fired several rounds one of which struck the victim.

Dawson and the men had gone to the victim's apartment in retaliation for an earlier dispute. The investigation found that before the shooting, Dawson was "bragging" on Snapchat about assaulting the victim. A little over a week after the shooting, Dawson was arrested in Chicago and extradited back to St. Cloud.

Besides two counts of attempted murder, Dawson was also convicted on two counts of burglary, and one count each of being a felon in possession of a gun and assault with a deadly weapon.