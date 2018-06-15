St. Cloud Man Hospitalized After Rolling His SUV

ROCKVILLE -- A St. Cloud man was brought to the hospital after rolling his vehicle. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 23 near Rockville.

Twenty-two-year-old Joel Reyes was driving west when his SUV had mechanical issues. He tried to avoid a crash with another vehicle by taking the ditch. His vehicle rolled several times before coming to a rest on the railroad tracks.