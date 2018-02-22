St. Cloud Man Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With A Minor

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested Monday after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint 31-year-old Chad Nelson met the girl online and arranged for her to meet him at his house, after she ran away from home.

Police say Nelson gave the girl methamphetamine and alcohol before having sex with her. Nelson was arrested at his home in the 600 block of 6th Avenue South in St. Cloud after police received a call the girl was inside.

Police searched Nelson's home and found a 139 .22 caliber rounds of ammunition inside.

According to Nelson's criminal history he is prohibited from owning a gun or ammunition because of a 2003 conviction. He was charged with 3rd Degree criminal sexual conduct in Mille Lacs County.

Nelson is being held in the Stearns County Jail. He faces one count of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and being a felon in possession of ammunition.