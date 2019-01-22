St. Cloud Boy Airlifted to Hospital After Sledding Incident

UPSALA -- A St. Cloud boy was hurt while sledding at Camp Lebanon.

The incident happened Saturday, shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the 12-year-old was sledding down a hill at Camp Lebanon, which is just west of Upsala when he fell off his sled at the bottom of the hill and hit his head on the ice.

The boy was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. Larsen says he has since been released from the hospital.

