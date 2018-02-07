7-Year-Old Dies After Crashing into Tree While Sledding

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Family and friends are mourning the death of a 7-year-old St. Paul boy who died after crashing into a tree while sledding in Wisconsin.

Simon Caquelin was a first-grader at Central Lutheran School in St. Paul. He was injured at a Boy Scout sledding hill in Houlton on Jan. 27. He remained in critical condition at Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul until his death Monday.