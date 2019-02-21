South Haven Man Charged With Stalking Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man is charged with 1st-degree burglary, snowmobile theft and stalking after a series of incidents involving a woman.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 38-year-old Chad Wurm continued to go to the woman's home in Fairhaven multiple times despite being cited for trespassing.

Court records show between November and this past Tuesday, Wurm either went to the property to see the victim or called 911 to ask officers to respond to false reports at her home.

The woman said she used to be friends with Wurm but he became "creepy" and attached to her. She said Wurm had been calling and texting her since July but she had told him multiple times to stop.

Wurm was ultimately arrested January 19th when a burglary was reported at the address. Wurm was found standing by a stolen snowmobile which a neighbor said was taken from his yard. The victim said Wurm had broken into her front door and was standing over her as she napped on the couch. The woman said Wurm testified he loved her. Wurm finally left the house after the woman grabbed a knife and repeatedly told him to leave.

Records show Wurm told police that his relationship with the woman is great, that they hang out every day and he is in love with her.