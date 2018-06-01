St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Terroristic Threats, Stalking

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to charges of terroristic threats and stalking after sending over 100 messages to the mother of his child, and her mother.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Kenne was charged after an incident in early May. Officers were called out by the victim after she received over 100 Facebook messages between 4:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. According to the criminal complaint, the messages repeatedly called the victim a whore and said she deserved to die.

Over the same time period, the victim's mother also received messages from Kenne. The messages included sending a photo of the mother and her spouse saying "I'm going to take care of both in the photo, no child, no grandparents, let's let them die".