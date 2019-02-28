Souhan; Wild May Deal Zucker After the Season [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are a new look team after trading Nino Neiderreiter, Mikael Granlund, Matt Hendricks and Charlie Coyle before the trade deadline. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that Jason Zucker will be the next to be dealt after the season. Souhan says General Manager Paul Fenton is trying to get the team younger and faster. Jim also suggested that Head Coach Bruce Boudreau would have to take this team on a deep run in the playoffs to keep his job. Listen below.

Jim and I also talked about the Timberwolve's loss to Atlanta in overtime, their roster and who might be next year's head coach.

The Gopher men's basketball team plays at Northwestern tonight at 8pm. Jim feels Minnesota needs to win their remaining 3 games to get into the NCAA tournament. He doesn't feel they will.