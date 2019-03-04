Souhan; Wild Could Still Be A Playoff team [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild earned 3 of a possible 4 points in their weekend games and are currently sitting with 71 points and in a Western Conference wildcard spot. This is all happening despite the selling off of players over the past month. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me today on WJON. He isn't sure they are a better team after the trades but isn't sure they arn't. Listen below.

Jim and I also talked about the embarrassing loss at Washington. He called Andrew Wiggins a coach killer. The Gopher men's and women's basketball teams both have some work to do to make the NCAA tournament.

The Twins got a look at Michael Pineda over the weekend and like what they saw.