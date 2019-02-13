Souhan; Twins Should Sign Harper, Kimbrel [PODCAST]

The Twins had a total payroll of $130 Million in 2018 and are currently carrying a $97 Million payroll in 2019. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan suggested the Twins make a run at signing top free agent outfielder Bryce Harper and top free agent relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel. It isn't clear whether either player has interest in the Twins and if the years requested by each player is something the Twins could agree on.

Jim and I also talked about who with the Minnesota Wild is under achieving and if this team has enough to hold off the competition to earn a wildcard playoff spot.

