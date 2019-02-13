Snow Totals: How We’re Stacking Up

UNDATED -- While we've had a lot of snow far this month, we're far from breaking any records.

The National Weather Service says, after Tuesday's 3.7 inches of snow, we've now had 14.1 inches for the month. That puts us at 11.4 inches above normal so far. (This is the official snowfall recording at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. You may have had more or less at your house.)

However, this is still just our 18th snowiest February on record so far. We'd have to get over two more inches just to crack the top 10.

National Weather Service

For the season we're at 35.3 inches of snow, which is just 5.4 inches above normal.