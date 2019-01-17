Smoosh Racing in International Falls [PODCAST]

Alyssa Hayes of Explore Minnesota joined Jerry Carlson and I on the Morning News Watch today on WJON. She discussed "Icebox Days" in International Falls. One of their events this weekend is Smoosh Racing. Smoosh racing is a 4-person team competition. See the video below.

Alyssa also discussed Ice Castles in Excelsior, the Great Northern at Minneapolis-St. Paul and Spicer Winterfest starting this weekend. Listen to the podcast with Alyssa below.

Alyssa Hayes joins Jerry Carlson and I every other Thursday at 8:15 a.m. Learn more at exploreminnesota.com .