Smoosh Racing in International Falls [PODCAST]

Alyssa Hayes of Explore Minnesota joined Jerry Carlson and I on the Morning News Watch today on WJON.  She discussed "Icebox Days" in International Falls.  One of their events this weekend is Smoosh Racing.  Smoosh racing is a 4-person team competition.  See the video below.

Alyssa also discussed Ice Castles in Excelsior, the Great Northern at Minneapolis-St. Paul and Spicer Winterfest starting this weekend. Listen to the podcast with Alyssa below.

Alyssa Hayes joins Jerry Carlson and I every other Thursday at 8:15 a.m.  Learn more at exploreminnesota.com.

