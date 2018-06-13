Six Local ‘Celebrities’ Ready to Dance Their Hearts Out

ST. JOSEPH -- Six local people have been hard at work raising money -- and learning to dance -- for their favorite charity. The 3rd annual "Dancing With Our Stars" event, organized by the Women's Fund, will be held this Monday.

Event co-chair Trisha Hendrickson says they spend a lot of time finding the right local celebrities.

We try to find our community stars by spreading it across different industries. And then reach out to them and see if they are interested. We have to wait until all six are confirmed before we can announce.

Sixty-percent of the judging is based on the amount of money the individuals raise, and forty-percent is based on their dancing ability.

Hendrickson says there's even a way for you to help your favorite dancer and their charity if you can't be there in person.

We also have a really great option this year that we haven't had in the past, which is text to give. So if for some reason you can't make the show, but you want to support a dancer or a charity you can text "DANCE" to 40403 and it will prompt you through on how to give ahead of time.

Prizes:

1st Place - $15,000

2nd Place - $10,000

3rd Place - $5,000

4th-6th Place - $2,000

Judge's Choice - $3,000

(Plus each charity keeps the money collected by their individual dancer.)

The dancers are:

Steve Windfeldt dancing for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota

Randy Warzecha dancing for LEAF Homeless Student Services

Adam Heathcote dancing for YMCA Y Partners Scholarship

Jenifer Odette dancing for Tanner's Team Foundation

Stephanie Theisen dancing for the Alzheimer's Association

Chris Klimpel dancing for the United Way Neighborhood Resource Center