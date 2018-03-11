Sharon Adele Sponheim, 61, Rockville

December 28, 1956 – March 10, 2018

Sharon was born in Minneapolis, MN to Rueben and Marlys (Kemp) Olson and was raised in Brooklyn Park. After moving to Central Minnesota, she became employed at Gold‘n Plump which is where she met her future husband. She married Joe Sponheim on April 22, 1983 in Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville. They were blessed with two children. Sharon started her career as a tax preparer at H&R Block. In 2002, she became an independent business owner and started Central Minnesota Tax in Sauk Rapids. Sharon enjoyed the casino and bingo. She was a strong, fun-loving, and selfless woman with a great sense of humor. Sharon was very proud of her children and especially her grandson, Brady.