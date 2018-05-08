Second Meth Dealer Pleads Guilty to Selling in St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids woman has pleaded guilty to selling large amounts of methamphetamine to undercover officers last fall.

Twenty-six-year-old Kayla Derosier pleaded guilty to four felony counts of 1st-degree drug sales of 17 grams or more of meth within a 90-day period and two felony charges of 2nd-degree drug sales of 10 grams or more of narcotics, other than heroin, within a 90-day period.

Court records show undercover officers bought methamphetamine from Derosier and 29-year-old Cory Spiegel on several occasions in August and September.

The two were arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than $3,500 in cash, multiple cell phones, paraphernalia and meth inside a backpack.

Spiegel admitted to being involved with Derosier selling drugs and detailed how she would get one-ounce packages of meth and divide it up for sale in smaller quantities. He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for his role.