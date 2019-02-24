SCSU Sweeps Omaha for Second Time this Season

The No. 1 St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team shut out Omaha and claimed their ninth weekend week of the season.

The team also claimed the Penrose Cup and title of NCHC regular-season champion with four games remaining on the schedule.

St. Cloud played dominantly all night. They scored two goals in the first, one in the second, and two more in the third. That paired with strong defense that kept Omaha from scoring, led to SCSU taking the win 5-0.

The Huskies outshot the Mavericks 31-30 in the game. Jack Poehling , Robby Jackson , Jacob Benson , Blake Lizotte , and Patrick Newell each scored one for SCSU. David Hrenak earned the shutout in the game with 30 saves.

The Huskies improve to 23-4-3 and 15-2-3 NCHC. They hit the road on Friday to take on Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.