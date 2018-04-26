SCSU Students ‘Donate Don’t Ditch’ Items for Salvation Army

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University students are giving back to the community by donating items instead of tossing them out.

As students are preparing to leave campus for summer break, they have the chance to donate some of their household items that they otherwise would throw away.

Ashley Mitchell is one of the lead organizers for the event, "Donate Don't Ditch." The event is put on the Department of Campus Involvement at SCSU. Mitchell says students can donate a variety of items.

"This can include things like clothes, books but not textbooks, bathroom items, kitchen items and miscellaneous items."

Shoes and non-perishable food items can also be donated. All bathroom items and school supplies would need to be unused.

Mitchell says large boxes will be placed in drop off locations throughout campus.

"Big U-Haul boxes are placed inside every residence hall, as well as Ervin House and Atwood Memorial Center's Department of Campus Involvement."

The boxes are emptied twice a day. All donations are separated in the Newman Center, and then given to the Salvation Army

Students can drop off items at any time between now and Friday, May 4.