SCSU Eyeing National Titles in Both Hockey and Wrestling

ST. CLOUD -- It's still early but Husky sports fans are starting to dream about the possibility of two national championships this spring. The SCSU men's hockey team is ranked #1 in Division I, and the wrestling team is ranked #1 in Division II.

The wrestling team could be the first of the two to bring home the hardware. They'll compete at the National Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa next weekend.

One-ninety-seven pounder Vince Dietz says, with the national tournament so close to home, they're hoping for a lot of fans.

I was talking to one of the alumni and they're getting a whole bus to go down there. It's going to be just like a home tournament.

Dietz is in his fourth year, but this is his first trip to the nationals.

Another one of the individual wrestlers that qualified for the national tournament is 285 pounder, Lawrence Phillips . He's a transfer student from the North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City. He says he's happy to be competing at the next level.

My coach back at junior college knew coach Steve Costanzo and he put a good word in for me. I didn't really have any credentials to come here to a program like this. So he took a chance on me and I'm extremely grateful for that.

The Huskies qualified all 10 of their wrestlers.

SCSU has been a perennial national power, winning back-to-back national titles in 2015 and 2016, and finishing as the runner-up last year.

The Division II National Wrestling Championships, hosted by Upper Iowa University, will be next Friday and Saturday, March 9th and 10th at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

They finished the regular season with a perfect record of 19-0.

Meanwhile, the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament bracket will be announced on Sunday, March 18th. This year's Frozen Four tournament will be held April 5th and 7th just down the road at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.