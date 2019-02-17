SCSU Basketball Sweeps Northern State

The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams both won at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota Saturday. The SCSU men topped the Wolves 65-62 despite trailed 34-31 at the half. The SCSU women blew out Northern State 70-43.

Gage Davis led the Huskies men's basketball team with 26 points and 8 rebounds and Sean Smith added 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Huskies were held to 41% shooting from the field and they made just 1 for 14 from 3-point range. SCSU improves to 19-7 overall and 14-6 in the NSIC.

Nikki Kilboten led the SCSU women with 18 points and Katrina Theis added 17 points and 8 rebounds. The Huskies improve to 15-9 overall and 12-8 in the NSIC.

The SCSU basketball teams play at home against Bemidji State Friday night and MN-Crookston Saturday. Tip-off of the women's game Friday night is at 5:30 p.m., our coverage on AM 1390-Granite City Sports starts at 5:00 p.m. The men's game Friday night tips off at 7:30 p.m.