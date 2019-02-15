SCSU’s Davis is Minnesota’s All-Time Leading Scorer

ST. CLOUD -- Here's a good trivia question, who is the all-time leading men's college basketball scorer in Minnesota across all Division I, II, and III programs? The answer is St. Cloud State University's own Gage Davis .

Going into this weekend, he has 2,391 points in his four-year career with the Huskies.

Davis says breaking the record wasn't even on his radar.

That's something I did not know about. I found out through Twitter after the game and after the weekend. When I saw that I thought "wow that's a huge accomplishment". That's something I would have never imagined happening when I came to St. Cloud.

Davis broke the record that has stood for 40 years, which had been held by Frank Wachlarowicz who played for St. John's University from 1975 through 1979.

Gage Davis, photo courtesy of St. Cloud State University

Davis says he'd like to continue to play basketball once his college career is over, possibly going to the NBA development league or maybe playing in Europe.

He's already completed his major in communications studies and says he'd eventually like to work with kids.

Be a counselor and guide kids in the right way to go, especially since I'm from the Chicago area and I've seen a lot of kids go down the wrong way. So that inspires me to do something like that.

Davis has averaged 21.5 points per game throughout his career at SCSU.

The Huskies have road games this weekend at Moorhead and Northern State, then wrap-up the record season next weekend at home hosting Bemidji State and the University of Minnesota Crookston.

The Huskies have an overall record of 17 wins and 7 losses.