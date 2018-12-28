SCSU Alum Appointed Judgeship for Seventh Judicial District
MILACA -- St. Cloud State University alumni and Assistant Mille Lacs County Attorney, Mark Herzing, will be the District Court Judge in Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District.
He will replace Judge Steven Anderson.
Herzing has volunteered with the St. Cloud VA, American Cancer Society, was a teacher in the Cambridge-Isanti School District, and a coach in the Milaca School District.
The seventh judicial district covers both Stearns and Benton Counties, among others.