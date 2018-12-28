SCSU Alum Appointed Judgeship for Seventh Judicial District

MILACA -- St. Cloud State University alumni and Assistant Mille Lacs County Attorney, Mark Herzing , will be the District Court Judge in Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District.

He will replace Judge Steven Anderson .

Herzing has volunteered with the St. Cloud VA, American Cancer Society, was a teacher in the Cambridge-Isanti School District, and a coach in the Milaca School District.

The seventh judicial district covers both Stearns and Benton Counties, among others.