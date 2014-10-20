ST. CLOUD -- War, human and animal rights and environment issues will all be topics of discussion this week at the Global Social Responsibility Conference at St. Cloud State University.

Conference Co-Director Preeti Yonjon says the goal of the conference is to shed some light on key issues that are not in the mainstream media.

The conference offers films, informational booths and performances. Yonjon says the keynote speakers ( Dahr Jamail and Coleen Rowley ) will be the most entertaining.

Yonjon says they hope the students that attend build connections to the organizations that are presented.

The conference leads up to the We Are One 4 Social Justice Rally and March that will be held Saturday.

The Global Social Responsibility Conference runs today (Monday) to Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Atwood Memorial Center.