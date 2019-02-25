School Board Chair Says Wilson Likely On Sale [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Board Chairman Jeff Pollreis joined me on WJON today. Among the issues discussed was the future of the former Wilson Elementary building. The school board discussed the Wilson building at the recent board retreat and the recommendation is that the building go on sale. The school board still needs to approve that decision.

A decision on when the school board will ask for a bond referendum has been narrowed down to 2020. The vote could happen in the spring or fall. They decision hasn't yet been made. Pollreis admitted that doing it in the fall will likely draw more voters and would be cheaper.

An event to celebrate the old Tech building will likely happen for the end of the school year but Pollreis says what will be done and when it will be done hasn't been decided. The event will be open to graduates and the public.

The school district also announced that May 31 will now be a school day for students and staff to make up for previous snow days.

Either Jeff Pollreis or Superintendent Willie Jett join me the last Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.