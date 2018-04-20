Sauk Rapids-Rice Selects New High School Principal

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district has chosen its next principal for Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

Eighteen people applied for the position and after an extensive interview process, six candidates were finalists. The district has decided to hire from within and selected Karl Nohner . Nohner is currently serving as a co-principal at the high school. He has been an assistant principal since 2016 and was a social studies teacher for six years, also at the high school.

Nohner has his bachelor's degree from St. John's University, his master's from Concordia University and finished his fifth and sixth-year program at St. Cloud State University.

Nohner says he is excited to take on the new position and embraces the opportunity to further serve Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. He will officially take on his new role July 1.

Former Principal Erich Martens accepted a job as Executive Director of the Minnesota State High School League back in November. He left Sauk Rapids-Rice earlier this year.