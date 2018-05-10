Sauk Centre Man Airlifted After Crash With A Tractor

SAUK CENTRE -- One person is hurt after a crash involving a tractor Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. along County Road 17 in Sauk Centre Township, west of Sauk Centre.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Logan Gamradt, of Sauk Centre, was driving a tractor pulling a disc harrow, when he was rear ended by a car.

The driver of the vehicle was 74-year-old Robert Theisen of Sauk Centre. Theisen was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated.