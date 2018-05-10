Sauk Centre Man Airlifted After Crash With A Tractor
SAUK CENTRE -- One person is hurt after a crash involving a tractor Wednesday night.
The incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. along County Road 17 in Sauk Centre Township, west of Sauk Centre.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Logan Gamradt, of Sauk Centre, was driving a tractor pulling a disc harrow, when he was rear ended by a car.
The driver of the vehicle was 74-year-old Robert Theisen of Sauk Centre. Theisen was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated.
He was taken to Sauk Centre hospital but later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation.