Sartell Re-evaluates Sauk River Regional Park Improvements

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are re-evaluating plans to acquire some land and improve the area around Sauk River Regional Park.

The city has some state funding dedicating to the park, which was first granted back in 2015, but legislation later extend the funding until 2022.

Community Development Director Anita Archambeau says a combination of specifics on what the grants could be used for, indecision on what amenities to offer and troubles in land acquisition caused the project to be delayed.

Some of the discussed developments for the property include buying an additional five acres, building a pedestrian bridge and trail head shelter, beach improvements, trails and possibly an earthen amphitheater.

The funding for the project would be roughly $451,000 through the Legacy funds and $500,000 from state bonding money.

No action was taken during Monday's council meeting. The council decided to take a deeper look into the property in the Spring to figure out the best way to improve the site.