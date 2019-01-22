Sartell Man Charged With Attacking Another Man With A Knife

SARTELL -- A Sartell man faces charges of felony assault with a knife after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the victim had been drinking at a friend's house in the 500 block of 7th Street South in Sartell, when he met 32-year-old Wesley Callahan .

The two men were in the garage when an argument started. The victim said he was then stabbed by Callahan, but didn't know how many times or with what.

When officers arrived witnesses said the victim and Callahan went to the garage for about 10 to 15 minutes, when the victim came back he was bleeding from his back and head. The victim told the witnesses he had been stabbed by Callahan.

The victim suffered at least four cuts to his left shoulder and back area, a cut to his left ear, a cut on his head above his left ear, and a cut on his right hand.

Officers found Callahan inside the home with dried blood on his hands. A large amount of knives and utility blades were also found inside.

Callahan's next court appearance is February 4th.