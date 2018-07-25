Sartell Church Ready to Break Ground on Unique Resting Place

SARTELL -- By as soon as next year a St. Cloud metro area church will be offering a different option other than a traditional cemetery burial. The First United Methodist Church in Sartell has been raising money to create a memorial garden which will include a scattering area for ashes and bricks where you can honor your loved ones.

Spokesman Bill Meier says they checked with state and local officials to make sure this type of garden was okay.

The state doesn't really have much concern. We have also check with the city of Sartell and the county. They don't see any problems with what we have planned. Their only concern was we don't spread ashes onto open water which isn't in our design at all.

Meier says the cost of interment and engraving is $1,000. It will be open to all people, not just their congregation.

Meier says their capital campaign has raised $180,000 so far toward their $250,000 goal.

There will also be an outdoor worship/concert area.

They are hoping to break ground as soon as this fall and be ready to use the garden next summer.