Rose Moxley, 101, Cold Spring

October 23, 1916 – September 21, 2018

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Rose Moxley, age 101, who died Friday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Wednesday morning.

Rose was born on October 23, 1916 in St. Louis, Missouri to John and Anna (Loudenbach) Wekerle. She married Charles Moxley on April 17, 1948 in St. Louis. Rose loved playing cards, bingo, dancing, and spending time with family.

Survivors include her daughter, Charlene Meyer (Ed DeMorett); grandchildren, Michele (Eric) Stranghoener, Jennifer (Doug) Heinen, Amanda (Brad) Schindele, Paul (Anne) Meyer; great-grandchildren Taylor, Alexis, Mason, Brayden, Sienna; Missouri family: grandchildren, Linda, Mike (Sue) and Bill Haenchen; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; step-daughter, Lois Haenchen; siblings, John and Joseph Wekerle; and grandchildren Susan and Bud Haenchen.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Assumption Home and St. Croix Hospice for their kindness and care.