ROCORI Superintendent Arrested for Alleged Indecent Exposure

WAITE PARK -- The superintendent of the ROCORI school district has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself in a convenience store.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says officers took a complaint of indecent exposure at about 1:45 a.m. on Monday that had occurred on Sunday night. It happened at the Kwik Trip at 458 Great Oak Drive in Waite Park.

Surveillance video and vehicle registration established the suspect was 56-year-old Scott Staska of Cold Spring. An investigation determined that this has happened at least four previous times at the same Kwik Trip store dating back to early December. It is not clear why the previous times were not reported to police.

Chief Bentrud says he allegedly was walking around inside the store exposing himself to the employees.

Staska was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure. The investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe any children were present during any of the incidents.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Waite Park police department.

Staska has been the superintendent at ROCORI since 2002.

The chairwoman of the ROCORI school board has responded to the allegations against Superintendent Staska. Kara Habben says they are aware of the pending charges.

The school district takes the safety and security of our staff very seriously. We have been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and its investigation. We are not aware however of any past safety issues to any of our students or staff.

Habben says Staska is on paid administrative leave. She says there have been no complaints against Staska made to the school district since he was hired in 2002.