ROCORI Picks New Superintendent

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School District has a new leader for their future, Brad Kelvington will take over the role of superintendent.

In May, the school board hired the firm School Exec Connect to help them search for their new superintendent. The Edina-based firm has completed over 50 candidate placements over the past few years.

The firm received 26 applicants for the ROCORI position, of which six were interviewed this week.

Kelvington, currently the Superintendent of the Aitkin School District will be entering contract negotiations with ROCORI after the board voted unanimously Friday evening to pick him over two other finalists. He says he's "very excited" to join the ROCORI community.

He spent 11 years as Principal of Foley Middle School and has 28-years of education experience. Board Chair Kara Habben says Kelvington fit the profile they crafted for their next superintendent extraordinarily well.