ROCORI Hires Minnesota Firm for Superintendent Search

COLD SPRING -- An outside firm has been hired in the search for the next superintendent of ROCORI Schools.

In a special session last week, the board settled on the firm School Exec Connect. The Edina-based firm has completed over 50 candidate placements in the past few years.

Acting Superintendent John Thein says the board picked them unanimously because they have experience in central Minnesota.

"The board was so interested in this group of consultants because they've performed a number of searches in this area. So they're very experienced in central Minnesota."

The firm stands by its vetting process where if something goes wrong, they'll find a new superintendent at no cost to the district.

"If after a year, the pick doesn't work out, or there's some reason beyond control that the candidate had to leave for, they [School Exec Connect] conduct another search at no cost."

Another reason the board chose School Exec Connect is an agreement that they won't recruit someone they've placed until two contracts have been concluded.

The board's goal is to have the permanent superintendent in place by August or September.