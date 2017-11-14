Roberts Hall “Bob” Pace, Jr., 67, Sartell

January 18, 1950 - November 9, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Roberts Hall “Bob” Pace, Jr. age 67 of Sartell. He died peacefully on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital with his family at his side. Burial will take place with military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church in Sartell.

Bob was born on January 18, 1950 in Windom, Minnesota, the son of Bob Pace, Sr., and Adelaide “Dolores” (Burns) Pace. He graduated from Windom High School, Windom, MN, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and proudly served in Vietnam from 1968-1970. While in the Marine Corps he attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA to learn the Vietnamese language. He graduated from Mankato State University with a double major in Speech/Journalism. He later graduated from Hamline Law School with a Juris Doctor degree. Bob and Jean have been in the hospitality business since 1983.

He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, dad and grandpa who adored his family. Those who knew him well loved his sense of humor, kindness, storytelling, patriotism, and generous spirit.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jean of Sartell; four children, Bob (Crystal) Pace, III of Litchfield, Libby (Matt) Weimer of St. Michael, Tony Pace of Minneapolis, and Christina Pace, Woodbury; five grandchildren, Jake, Josh, and Kirsten Pace, Ali and Lauren Weimer; four sisters; Susan Benson, Kathleen (LeRoy) Hodges, Jenny (Jerry) Samples, Laura (Duncan) McGregor, and brother David Pace; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his dedication to family and his business, Bob loved going to the lake, boating, going to his hunting camp, cooking, and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle George Burns Jr, uncle Robert Burns, and nephew Matthew Kalash. Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

A heartfelt thank you to our family and friends for all of your love and support. Also, thank you to the staff of CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital for their compassionate care.