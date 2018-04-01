Robert A. “Bob” Neumann, 69, Annandale

November 10, 1948 - March 28, 2018

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Robert A. “Bob” Neumann, age 69, of Annandale, who passed away on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at his home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with full military honors, will be at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Bob was born on November 10, 1948 to Walter, Sr. and Alice (Larson) Neumann in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. He attended Annandale High School and graduated in 1967. After High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country from 1969 until 1972 as an engineer. He was united in marriage to Betty Grangroth on September 1, 1974 in Maryland. They later divorced. He has since been with long time companion, Lisa Erickson.

Bob was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a renaissance man who was an accomplished artist, even drawing murals during his time serving in the Army in Germany. Bob also enjoyed league bowling at Vilo and Dee’s Lanes, playing horseshoes, foosball, and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Malissa (Mark) Pettit, Jenny (fiancé: Michael Smith) Neumann, Sam, Paul (fiancé: Kayla Cruser), John, Chris (significant other: Laura Schwintek), Stephanie Neumann, Jacqueline (Kamale) Hampton; 23 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, siblings, Charles (Mary), Gerald (Claudia), Willard (Cindy), Sam (Carolyn), Justin (fiancé: Dianne) Shea and Roger (Marilyn); former wife, Betty Schotl; long time companion, Lisa Erickson, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.