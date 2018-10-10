Rita B. Traut, 90, Sauk Rapids, formerly of Sartell

August 2, 1928 - October 9, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 12th at 12:00 Noon at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Rita B. Traut, age 90, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Sartell, who died on Tuesday at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday after 10:30AM at St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell.

Rita was born August 2nd, 1928 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Barbara (Emslander) Sis. She married Alois E. “Gene” Traut on June 14th, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They farmed in Brockway Township in Stearns County for many years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and Christian Women.

Survivors include children, Janice Martin (Kevin) Rice, Marti Traut (Lori) Sartell, Roger Traut (Michelle) Sartell, Kathleen Larkin (Doug) Sartell, Jeanne Traut, St. Stephen, Joanne Traut (Kenny Sorenson), St Stephen, Rosanne Steichen (Jeff), Sartell, Colleen (Traut) Kirchner St. Stephen, 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and sister, Louise Shiflett, Moberly, MO.

She was preceded in death by her husband, May 9th, 1991 and 10 brothers and sisters.